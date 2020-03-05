Chinese Pres. Xi's Visit to Japan Delayed due to Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday that a planned state visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping has been postponed amid the ongoing global spread of the new coronavirus.

The government has moved forward with arrangements for a Japan visit by Xi for early April, but it judged that both Japan and China need to focus their efforts on preventing the spread of the virus.

New schedules will be arranged, possibly for this autumn or later, government officials said.

"The biggest challenge for the two countries at the moment is to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, and we need to put top priority on this," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

"A visit by Xi will take place at an appropriate time for both sides. We'll arrange schedules again through diplomatic channels," Suga said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]