N-Box Remains Top-Selling Car in Japan in February

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> N-Box minivehicle was the top-selling car in Japan for the third consecutive month in February, though its sales fell from a year before, industry data showed Thursday.

Minivehicles with engine displacement of up to 660 cc dominated the top six spots in the rankings, with all of them enjoying sales of over 10,000 units.

Sales of the N-Box decreased 6.0 pct to 19,177 units.

Ranked second was Nissan Motor Co.'s <7201> Dayz, with sales of 15,495 units, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto, with 14,496 units.

Honda's N-WGN rose to sixth place as its sales more than doubled to 11,121 units following a production halt due to flawed parts.

