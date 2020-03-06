9 Years On: Fukushima N-Plant Lawsuits Await High Court Rulings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--High courts in Japan are hearing a series of damages lawsuits filed by evacuees from the country's unprecedented nuclear accident that occurred in Fukushima Prefecture nine years ago.

The focal point is how the courts will assess the liability of the Japanese government, which has been flatly denying its responsibility over the accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

The plant suffered a triple reactor meltdown after being hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, forcing many residents to evacuate.

So far, six of 10 district courts found the government responsible for the nuclear accident, while the other four did not recognize government liability.

Key issues are whether the government was able to predict the huge tsunami and was able to avert the catastrophe by taking preventive measures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]