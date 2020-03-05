Japan to Quarantine Visitors from China, S. Korea over Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan will quarantine all visitors from China and South Korea for two weeks at designated facilities in an effort to prevent a further spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday.

Abe also said his government will ban resale of face masks that has been exacerbating their supply shortages amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The plans were unveiled at a meeting of the government task force on measures against COVID-19 infections.

Japan will ask visitors from China and South Korea not to use public transportation. It will invalidate visas that have already been issued to them.

The government will also limit arrivals from the two countries to Narita International Airport, east of Tokyo, and Kansai International Airport in the western prefecture of Osaka, halting entry into Japan by ship.

