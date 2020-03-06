Rakuten Delays Uniform Free Delivery Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Rakuten Inc. <4755> said Friday that it will start free delivery services on its online shopping site with limited tenants March 18, instead of all tenants as initially planned.

The online retail giant said that the uniform free delivery plan will be delayed because some tenants are having difficulty securing workers and goods due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the Fair Trade Commission sought an emergency order to block the across-the-board free delivery plan from Tokyo District Court.

"We'll judge what to do with the request to the court after checking various points," a senior FTC official said.

At a press briefing Friday, Rakuten said it wants tenants to introduce free delivery services in stages when they become ready.

