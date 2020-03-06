S. Korea Mulls Countermeasures against Japan Entry Restriction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--South Korea may take countermeasures against the Japanese government's decision to strengthen immigration controls on people from the country, South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday.

The prime minister expressed deep regret over the measure, which he said was excessive and unreasonable, and called for it to be revoked.

On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his country will quarantine all visitors from China and South Korea for two weeks at designated facilities in an effort to prevent a further spread of the new coronavirus.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry plans to summon the Japanese ambassador to the country on Friday to protest the move. The ministry also expressed deep regret, saying that Tokyo did not have sufficient discussion with Seoul before deciding to implement the measure.

The ministry added that it is considering multiple countermeasure options while prioritizing the safety of South Korean citizens.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]