Japan Govt Decides to Cancel 2011 Disaster Memorial Ceremony

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Friday to cancel this year's memorial ceremony for the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

The decision was made at the day's cabinet meeting.

The government-sponsored ceremony was scheduled to take place in Tokyo on Wednesday, the ninth anniversary of the disaster in northeastern Japan.

