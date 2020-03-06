Japan Govt OKs New Entry Restrictions on China, S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government, at a cabinet meeting Friday, adopted tighter restrictions on entry by travelers from China and South Korea, in the fight against the new coronavirus.

Effective from Monday next week, all travelers from the two neighboring countries, including Hong Kong and Macau, will be asked to stay in designated places for 14 days after arriving in Japan, and to avoid using public transportation.

The government also decided to reject entry by foreigners who have visited certain areas in South Korea or Iran within two weeks before their arrival in Japan. This measure will be introduced on Saturday.

At a press conference on Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga explained that the new entry restrictions will also affect Japanese citizens arriving from China and South Korea.

Suga fended off criticism that the government was slow to adopt the effective quarantine policy, announced on Thursday evening by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

