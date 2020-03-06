Tokyo Medical Univ. Must Return Exam Fees over Score-Rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Friday confirmed that Tokyo Medical University has a legal obligation to return examination fees to applicants affected by the school's score-rigging.

"It can be presumed that these people wouldn't have applied for the university if they had been notified of the score adjustments beforehand," Presiding Judge Tatsuro Maezawa said.

The lawsuit was filed by the Consumers Organization of Japan on behalf of victims.

It was the first suit filed by a consumer group under a special law on legal procedures for collective redress for consumer damages. The law came into force in October 2016.

Procedures for reimbursements will start after the ruling is finalized.

