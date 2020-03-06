Parents Arrested for Fatal Abuse of 4-Year-Old Daughter

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, March 6 (Jiji Press)--The Saitama prefectural police department arrested parents in the town of Ina in the eastern Japan prefecture on Friday for allegedly causing the death by abuse of their daughter, 4, at their home in December 2017.

Yuki Iwai, the 30-year-old self-employed father, and Masumi, the 28-year-old mother who works as a part-timer, were each arrested on charges of negligence as a guardian resulting in death.

The police have not disclosed whether the two have admitted the charges.

Kokoro, their daughter, had dozens of bruises on her arms, stomach and elsewhere. The police believe she was under constant physical abuse.

The parents are suspected of not giving sufficient food to the girl, not giving appropriate medical treatment to her when knowing that she was undernourished and causing her death at their home in Ina on Dec. 21, 2017, from hypothermia.

