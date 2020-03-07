9 Years On: Plaintiffs Exhausted from Prolonged N-Accident Suits

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Many plaintiffs are exhausted from their prolonged lawsuits over Japan's worst nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture, nine years after the catastrophe triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

A series of suits have been filed mainly by people who were forced to evacuate from their homes near Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant because of the unprecedented triple-meltdown accident there.

The suits have been prolonged due chiefly to the difficulty of establishing evidence for huge damages caused by the accident at the plant in the northeastern prefecture.

TEPCO says it is willing to settle damages suits through an out-of-court settlement mechanism known as alternative dispute resolution.

But actually, TEPCO has rejected many settlement proposals made through ADR procedures, confusing many plaintiffs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]