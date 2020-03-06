Japan Adopts Tighter Entry Restrictions on China, S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government, at a cabinet meeting Friday, adopted tighter restrictions on entry by travelers from China and South Korea, including Japanese, in the fight against the new coronavirus.

Effective from Monday, all travelers from the two neighboring countries, including Hong Kong and Macau, will be asked to stay in designated places for 14 days after arriving in Japan, and to avoid using public transportation.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato told a news conference on Friday that the government will have no legal power to compel travelers from China and South Korea to follow the 14-day quarantine request.

"We can only make a request but will strive to gain thorough cooperation" from the travelers, Kato said.

The health ministry plans to ask those affected who have arrived from the two countries to stay in their homes or hotels. Their methods of transportation from airports and who will cover related costs remain uncertain, however.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]