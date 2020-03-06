2,529 Still Missing 9 Years after Tsunami Disaster in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency said Friday that 2,529 people were still missing as of Sunday, nearly nine years after the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.

The death toll from the disaster came to 15,899 in 12 prefectures, up by two from the previous year.

The number of people missing in six prefectures fell four, with remains of two people identified.

Of the three hardest-hit northeastern prefectures, Miyagi had the highest death toll of 9,543, followed by Iwate with 4,675 and Fukushima with 1,614.

The combined death toll in nine other prefectures stood at 67.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]