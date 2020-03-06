Congestion on Japan Commuter Trains Eases after Antivirus Steps

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Congestion on urban center trains during commuting hours has eased, with fewer train delays seen, after measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The changes may reflect temporary school closures and companies promoting telework and staggered commuting.

According to Nagoya's Transportation Bureau, the number of passengers on municipal subways in the central Japan city on March 3 dropped by 20 to 30 pct from about a month before. The number of students on the subways decreased by 60 pct.

"In the mornings, it is not as crowded as before. This is chiefly due to effects from temporary school closures, but maybe also from staggered commuting by corporate workers," a bureau official said.

In early February, trains were often delayed several minutes due to congestion from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., but there are hardly any delays lately, according to the bureau.

