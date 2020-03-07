Entry Restrictions to Hit Japanese Tourism Industry Hard

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's decision to tighten entry restrictions on travelers from China and South Korea in the fight against the novel coronavirus is expected to deal a big blow to a Japanese tourism industry already struggling with the virus.

The number of flights to and from China is already down about 80 pct from the level before the outbreak. For those to and from South Korea, the figure is down some 30 pct. Further declines are likely.

Starting Monday, all travelers from China and South Korea will be asked to stay in designated places for two weeks, likely to dampen their demand for trips to Japan for sightseeing.

Travelers from China and South Korea make up about half of all visitors to Japan, which totaled some 31.88 million last year. In March alone, Japan saw some 1.3 million visitors from the two neighboring countries.

The tighter entry restrictions further deflated people involved in tourism in Japan.

