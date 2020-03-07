Ex-U.N. Refugee Chief Ogata among Time's 100 Women of the Year

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Sadako Ogata, the only Japanese citizen and first woman to serve as U.N. high commissioner for refugees, has been selected by U.S. magazine Time as the Woman of the Year for 1995.

"Nicknamed 'the diminutive giant,' Ogata--who stood under 5 feet tall--gained a reputation as a formidable negotiator," the magazine said.

Leading the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees throughout the 1990s, she "navigated crises in places from Afghanistan to the Balkans to Rwanda, helping to protect some of the world's most vulnerable," it said.

Ogata died last year after serving as UNHCR chief between 1991 and 2000.

She was recognized by the magazine as one of the 100 Women of the Year, one for every year since 1920, to mark the 100th anniversary of U.S. women winning the right to vote.

