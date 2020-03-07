Abe Reiterates Vow to Rebuild Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Futaba, Fukushima Pref., March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Saturday reiterated his commitment to help Fukushima Prefecture recover from the March 2011 nuclear accident.

"The reconstruction is advancing for sure," Abe told reporters in the Fukushima town of Namie. "Until the day Fukushima recovers, the government will make all-out efforts at the front end," he said.

Abe made the comments after a tour of the northeastern prefecture's coastal areas hit hard by the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

During the tour, Abe boarded a test-run train on East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Joban Line, which is expected to be fully reopened soon, after being damaged in the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disasters.

He also visited Futaba Station on the Joban Line, where an evacuation advisory was recently lifted, and a large hydrogen plant in Namie. He attended the opening ceremony of an interchange on the Joban Expressway.

