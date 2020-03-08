Victims Remembered 20 Years after Tokyo Subway Collision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Three top executives at Tokyo Metro Co. Sunday visited the site of a deadly subway collision in 2000 to remember its victims.

The officials, including Akiyoshi Yamamura, president of the subway operator, laid flowers at a memorial for the victims of the accident.

Yamamura and the officials observed a moment of silence and silently renewed the company's commitment to safety.

"We're acutely aware of the seriousness of the accident," Yamamura said.

On March 8, 2000, the eighth car of a train on the Hibiya subway line derailed and slammed into the sixth car of an oncoming train between Ebisu and Nakameguro stations, killing five passengers and injuring 64 people.

