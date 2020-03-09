Japan Imposes Entry Restrictions on China, South Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan imposed entry restrictions on travelers from China and South Korea, including Japanese citizens, at midnight on Sunday in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

China shows understanding of the Japanese measures. But South Korea reacted harshly, describing them as unfriendly and unscientific.

South Korea took countermeasures including suspending visa waivers for Japan. Seoul's action came as relations between the two countries have already been strained due to history and other issues.

Japan hopes to gain understanding from South Korea by explaining that the restrictions are temporary and will be in place only until the end of March.

Under the Japanese restrictions, all travelers from China and South Korea, including Hong Kong and Macau, will be asked to stay in their homes or hotels for 14 days after arriving in Japan, and not to use public transportation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]