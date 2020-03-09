N. Korea Fires 3 Projectiles

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 9 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired three projectiles toward the Sea of Japan from around Sondok in the eastern province of South Hamgyong on Monday morning, the South Korean military said.

Pyongyang's latest projectile firing was the first since March 2 and the second this year, the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The Japanese government said the projectiles are believed to be ballistic missiles and are not expected to fall into Japan's territory or exclusive economic zone.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]