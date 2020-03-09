N. Korea Fires Projectiles Again

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 9 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired projectiles toward the Sea of Japan from around Sondok in the eastern province of South Hamgyong on Monday morning, the South Korean military said.

Pyongyang's latest projectile firing, which occurred around 7:36 a.m. (10:36 p.m. Sunday GMT), was the first since March 2 and the second this year, the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The Japanese government said that North Korea launched what appeared to be ballistic missiles. They apparently fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The South Korean military said North Korea carried out the day's launch as part of its winter military training that involved various types of multiple rocket launchers, following similar drills held on Feb. 28 and March 2.

The South Korean military initially said North Korea fired three projectiles Monday. But it is still investigating details.

