Nagoya Man Found Infected with New Coronavirus after Death

Nagoya, March 9 (Jiji Press)--A resident of Nagoya in his 80s who recently died has been confirmed to have had the new coronavirus, according to the Nagoya government.

The capital of Aichi Prefecture said Sunday that the man had contact with an infected person. His death was confirmed after he was sent to hospital by ambulance Saturday.

This was the 13th death among those whose infections were confirmed in Japan.

In the central Japan city, 10 other people were newly confirmed infected Sunday.

In Hokkaido, which has the biggest number of COVID-19 cases by prefecture, three people newly tested positive, boosting the total cases to 101, the prefectural government said Sunday.

