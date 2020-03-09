9 Years On: Some Temp Housing Residents Unsure Where to Move

Newsfrom Japan

Morioka, Iwate Pref., March 9 (Jiji Press)--Some evacuees living in prefabricated temporary housing in northeastern Japan still remain unsure where to go to start new lives, nine years after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami hit the region.

Meanwhile, the number of those living in such housing in the hardest-hit Tohoku prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima stood at 709 as of the end of January this year, down from the peak of 116,565.

By prefecture, the figure stood at 578 in Iwate, 18 in Miyagi and 113 in Fukushima.

All of the residents in Miyagi are set to leave for new homes by around April. Both in Iwate and Fukushima, the number of such evacuees is expected to decrease significantly by the end of this month.

In Morioka, the capital of Iwate, the last of the planned permanent public housing for disaster evacuees is expected to be completed by the end of March 2021 after delays.

