New Yamanote Line Station Completed, Shown to Media

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Takanawa Gateway Station, a new train station on East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Yamanote Line in Tokyo, has been completed and was shown to the media on Monday, ahead of its opening on Saturday.

Located in Minato Ward in the Japanese capital, Takanawa Gateway will be the first station to open on the busy loop line in 49 years, since the creation of Nishi-Nippori Station in 1971. It will be the 30th station on the line.

The railway company, known as JR East, started the construction of the new station in February 2017.

The station building of Takanawa Gateway, which lies between Shinagawa and Tamachi stations, features a 4,000-square-meter white roof designed in the motif of origami folding paper. It is built with wood from the northeastern Japan prefectures of Fukushima and Miyagi.

Anticipating some 20,000 people to use Takanawa Gateway Station per day, JR East is working on the redevelopment of nearby areas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]