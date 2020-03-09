Abe Willing to Designate Virus Spread as Historic Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe voiced his intention on Monday to designate the spread of the new coronavirus as a state of historic emergency, requiring the recording of minutes of relate meetings.

Abe clarified his stance at a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting.

A state of historic emergency is defined under the guidelines for official record management.

The decision will be finalized as early as Tuesday.

Upon the designation, the recording of data such as the dates of government meetings, along with speakers and the content of what they say will be compulsory.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]