9 Years On: Fukushima Fishers Aim to Expand Catches for Survival

Newsfrom Japan

Iwaki, Fukushima Pref., March 10 (Jiji Press)--Fishery operators in Fukushima Prefecture, home to the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, are set to expand their catches, aiming to shore up a local fishing industry that has struggled with unfounded rumors about radiation contamination.

There are concerns that an expansion of catches may trigger a price collapse but fears of a possible decline of the industry are seen outweighing such considerations.

Fishers in the northeastern Japan prefecture have been restricting their catches since the 2011 nuclear accident at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> plant in the face of harmful rumors about their products, with severe effects on incomes.

While ready to take the bold course of expanding catches, Fukushima fishing industry officials are wary that the Japanese government may decide to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima No, 1 plant into the Pacific Ocean, raising concerns that a reputation for poor safety may return.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]