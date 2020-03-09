Panasonic Delays Robot Cleaner Release due to Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. <6752> said Monday it will change the launch of a robot cleaner from late March to April 20 due to a delay in parts supplies from China amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The decision shows that the global spread of the coronavirus has started affecting consumers through supply chains, analysts said.

Panasonic will delay the release of a model of its Rulo vacuum cleaner series that the company assembles after importing some parts from China.

Panasonic is also seeing some of its products, including personal computer and electric bicycles, run out of stock, reflecting delays in parts procurement. In addition, it has stopped accepting new orders for kitchen units and toilets.

