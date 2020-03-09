Start of Japan Pro Baseball Regular Season to Be Delayed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--The 12 member teams of the Central and Pacific leagues under the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization decided Monday to postpone the start of their official season from March 20, due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

The decision was made at a meeting of team representatives in response to a suggestion by a panel of experts to delay official matches held by NPB and the Japan Professional Football League, or J.League, at a liaison meeting the same day of a committee set up by the two groups to discuss countermeasures against the ever-spreading virus.

The expert panel had proposed that NPB push back the start of its regular season matches and that J.League delay the March 18 restart of official matches.

J.League will also hold a meeting on Monday to discuss whether to postpone the restart date.

It will be the first time for the start of the regular pro baseball season to be delayed since 2011, when NPB rescheduled the beginning of the season from March 25 to April 12 due to the effects of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

