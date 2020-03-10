9 Years On: Nuclear Fuel Removal in Progress at Fukushima Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The removal of nuclear fuel has been moving forward at one of the reactors at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, which suffered a massive disaster nine years ago.

Removal has been proceeding at a steady pace at the No. 3 reactor. Of a total of 566 fuel assemblies kept in a spent fuel storage pool there, 91 units have been moved to a pool at a different building for storage since such work started in April last year.

Meanwhile, removal has yet to start at the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors, hindered by debris on the respective reactor buildings' top floors, below which the storage pools are located, as well as high radiation levels.

The government has pushed back further the schedule to start removals at the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors to fiscal 2027-2028 and fiscal 2024-2026, respectively, showing consideration for residents in nearby areas who are returning after years of evacuation.

According to the government's plan, large covers will be placed over the No. 1 reactor so that radioactive substances do not scatter during the removal process.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]