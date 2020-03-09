Workbooks in High Demand amid Virus-Caused School Closures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Workbooks are flying off the shelves at bookstores in Japan following emergency school closures requested by the government in response to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Parents are buying workbooks as homework for their children, as their schools closed down, sources said.

According to a book sales ranking for the week to March 1, announced by major book brokerage firm Nippon Shuppan Hanbai Inc., or Nippan, the top 100 included 17 workbooks and study guides. No such book was on the prior week's top 100 list. Comic books and paperbacks are not included in the ranking.

Sales were especially robust for workbooks for lower-grade elementary school students that help them look back on what they learned in the year.

On Feb. 28, a day after the government requested the temporary school closures, a flagship Maruzen bookstore in the Marunouchi district in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward saw its sales of workbooks for preschoolers and elementary school students go up 3.3-fold from a year before.

