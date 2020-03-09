Japan Govt, BOJ Hold Emergency Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Senior officials of the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan held an emergency meeting on Monday to share information about financial markets in the wake of plunges in stock prices and the yen's rapid rise.

The officials from the Finance Ministry, the Financial Services Agency and the BOJ are expected to discuss the effects on financial markets of concerns over a further spread of the new coronavirus.

The participants in the meeting included Yoshiki Takeuchi, vice minister of finance for international affairs.

At a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, Finance Minister Taro Aso said he is closely watching the foreign exchange market with a sense of tension.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said at the meeting that the central bank is ready to take appropriate measures when necessary, while closely monitoring developments on financial markets in Japan and aboard.

