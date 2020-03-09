Tokyo Olympic Flame to Be Lit without Audience

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Thursday's lighting ceremony for the Olympic flame for the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer will be conducted without an audience, Greece's Olympic Committee announced Monday.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee, which oversees the ceremony at the Temple of Hera in Olympia, the site of the ancient Olympic Games, made the decision amid growing COVID-19 coronavirus infections.

Only 100 guests approved by the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Games organizing committee will be able to attend the ceremony.

The rehearsal for the lighting ceremony, slated for Wednesday, will be held behind closed doors.

After the lighting ceremony, the Olympic flame will be carried through Greece in a torch relay and handed over to the Tokyo organizing committee at a ceremony in Athens on March 19.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]