Tokyo Olympic Flame to Be Lit without Audience

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Thursday's lighting ceremony for the Olympic flame for the Tokyo Olympics this summer and the March 19 ceremony to hand over the torch to the Tokyo Games organizing committee will be held without an audience, it was decided Monday.

Toshiro Muto, director-general of the Tokyo organizing committee, unveiled the decision, made in response to growing infections with the COVID-19 new coronavirus, after holding phone talks with officials of the International Olympic Committee and Greece's Hellenic Olympic Committee.

The lighting ceremony, to be held in Olympia, Greece, the site of the ancient Olympic Games, will be attended by only 100 guests approved by the IOC and the Tokyo organizing committee. The number of people to be sent from Japan for the ceremony will total about 35, fewer than a level considered earlier.

The rehearsal for the lighting ceremony, slated for Wednesday, will be held behind closed doors. An Olympic torch relay in Greece after the lighting ceremony will likely be carried out on a reduced scale amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The torch handover ceremony will take place in Athens.

