Japan Raises Travel Alert for More Italian Regions

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry has raised its travel alert to Level 3 in four more Italian regions, including Veneto, hit hard by the novel coronavirus.

In its new travel advisory, dated Monday, the four regions, also including Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont and Marche, joined Lombardy on Japan's Level 3 list for Italy.

The ministry advises Japanese nationals to cancel trips to areas on the Level 3 list.

For the rest of Italy and the Vatican City, the ministry raised the travel alert to Level 2, urging Japanese nationals to avoid nonessential trips there.

The ministry designated Switzerland, Spain, Germany and France Level 1, calling for precaution.

