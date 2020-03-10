Japan to Ban Face Mask Resale at Higher Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday adopted a government ordinance revision to ban the resale of face masks at prices higher than the acquisition prices.

Violators could face a prison term of up to one year or a fine of up to one million yen, according to the revised ordinance for the law on emergency measures to stabilize the living conditions of the public.

The revision, to be enforced Sunday, was decided as part of the government's efforts to eliminate the shortages of face masks amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The ban will cover resale of face masks bought at retail stores and online shops. It would become illegal for buyers to resell the masks at prices higher than their acquisition costs.

Business transactions among mask makers, wholesalers and retailers will not be covered.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]