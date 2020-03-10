Govt OKs Bill for Emergency Declaration in COVID-19 Fight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday adopted a bill that will enable the prime minister to declare a state of emergency and initiate powerful measures to contain the novel coronavirus if necessary.

The bill to revise the 2012 law on special measures to fight new strains of influenza is expected to pass the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday.

The revision will add COVID-19 to the list of diseases covered by the law for up to two years from its enforcement. The period can be extended for one year.

The revised law will allow the prime minister to declare a state of emergency if a rapid spread of the disease is expected to cause a grave impact on citizens' lives and the economy.

When making such a declaration, the prime minister would designate the regions to be covered and specify when the declaration would expire.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]