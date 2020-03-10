Evacuation Order Partially Lifted in Fukushima Town

Newsfrom Japan

Tomioka, Fukushima Pref., March 10 (Jiji Press)--An evacuation order was partially lifted for the town of Tomioka in Fukushima Prefecture on Tuesday ahead of the planned resumption of a key train service there.

The evacuation order was lifted for areas around Yonomori Station on East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Joban Line at 6 a.m. (9 p.m. Monday GMT). The town was hit hard by the nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s <9501> crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The areas were designated as "difficult-to-return" zones due to relatively high radiation levels. It is the first time that an evacuation order has been removed for a such zone in Tomioka.

On Saturday, the Joban Line will resume services between Tomioka Station and Namie Station, the last section to be brought back to operation after a suspension in the wake of the nuclear accident.

The average radiation reading in the Yonomori district decreased to 0.57 microsievert per hour from 1.89 microsieverts thanks to decontamination work by the environment ministry.

