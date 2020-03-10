Japan Adopts Bill to Toughen Control over Illegal Downloads

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday a bill to strengthen restrictions on downloads of manga and other content posted on the internet without the permission of copyright holders.

The bill to revise the copyright law calls for extending the list of content subject to a download ban to copyrighted work in general from just music and video at present.

It seeks to impose criminal penalties on violators deemed malicious, such as those repeatedly downloading works whose original content is being distributed on a paid basis.

Meanwhile, the bill calls for accepting some cases as exceptions to the restrictions on illegal downloading in order not to discourage people from using the internet for gathering information.

For example, downloads of small amounts of content, such as up to several frames of a manga work with dozens of pages, and those of fan fiction including parodies of existing works will not be punishable under the revised copyright law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]