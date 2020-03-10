Tokyo, Seoul Discuss Export Controls for 1st Time in 3 Months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo and Seoul on Tuesday held their first policy dialogue in three months to discuss Japan's strengthened controls on exports to South Korea.

In the bureau chief-level dialogue, the South Korean government explained improvements on its export controls, hoping that Japan will ease its restrictions on trade with South Korea.

The dialogue was held through a video conference system as Japan has imposed entry restrictions on arrivals from South Korea and China to prevent a further spread of the new coronavirus.

The system connected Seoul with the South Korean embassy in Tokyo, where Japanese officials had shown up for the conference.

In July last year, Japan strengthened its controls on South Korea-bound exports of semiconductor materials out of concerns that they may be used for military purposes. Japan later removed South Korea from its list of trusted trade partners.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]