Japan to Keep Food Self-Sufficiency Target at 45 Pct

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's agriculture ministry revealed Tuesday its goal of increasing the country's calorie-based food self-sufficiency rate to 45 pct by fiscal 2030, unchanged from the current target for years through fiscal 2025.

The target is included in a draft basic program for agricultural policy over the next 10 years.

The ministry plans to increase the value of Japan's exports of food, including agricultural and fishery products, to 5 trillion yen by calendar 2030, which is over five times the 2019 level, to help raise the country's slumping food self-sufficiency rate.

The food self-sufficiency rate shows how much domestic consumption is covered by domestic production. It is necessary for a country to improve the rate to deal with contingencies such as poor harvests and suspension of food imports. An increase in exports can contribute to an improvement of the self-sufficiency rate, as it expands domestic production.

The ministry reviews the 10-year policy every five years.

