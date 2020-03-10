Govt, TEPCO Told to Compensate Nuclear Evacuees in Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> were ordered on Tuesday to pay damages to people evacuated to the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident.

Sapporo District Court Presiding Judge Takaaki Muto ordered the government and TEPCO to pay a total of some 52.9 million yen in damages to 89 people who fled to Hokkaido from their homes including in evacuation zones near TEPCO's Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

The plant suffered a triple-meltdown accident due to the March 2011 tsunami and earthquake.

This is the seventh ruling ordering the government to pay damages over the accident among 11 district court rulings across the country in a series of collective evacuee lawsuits against the government and TEPCO.

The plaintiffs in Hokkaido claimed that the government and TEPCO had been able to predict the huge tsunami that led to the nuclear accident, on the basis of a long-term earthquake assessment released by a government institution in 2002.

