9 Years On: Remains Show Students Horror of March 2011 Disasters

Kesennuma, Miyagi Pref., March 11 (Jiji Press)--Students from junior high and high schools across Japan are visiting remains of the buildings heavily damaged by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami and learning the horror of the natural disasters.

Through such school trips, the schools are expecting students not only to learn lessons for disaster management, but also to foster a zest for living, a person working in the educational tourism industry said.

In March last year, the former school building of Kesennuma Koyo High School in the Pacific coastal city of Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, reopened as the Ruins of the Great East Japan Earthquake Kesennuma City Memorial Museum.

A car turned upside down after being washed ashore by the tsunami is exhibited on the museum's third floor, demonstrating the power of a natural disaster.

For 10 months after the opening, students from a total of 83 junior high and high schools, many of which are high schools in the Kanto eastern and Kansai western regions, visited the museum mainly as part of their school trips.

