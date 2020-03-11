9 Years On: Man from Shanghai Promoting Fukushima to People Overseas

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Xu Quanyi, a Shanghai native, has been trying hard to promote the charm of Fukushima Prefecture overseas, in order to dispel misunderstanding of and prejudice against the northeastern Japan prefecture, where one of the worst nuclear accidents in human history occurred nine years ago.

While the prefectural government is working to get rid of unfound rumors, such as contamination of agricultural products, Xu said in Japanese, "I think there are things only foreigners living in Fukushima can do (for the prefecture)."

Joining a central government-sponsored program to revitalize Oku-Aizu, the southwestern part of the Aizu region in the prefecture, in 2018, Xu, 35, currently shows tourists mainly from Greater China around, spreads information on social networks and promotes the relocation and resettlement of people.

"I know Fukushima better than anyone else. I want to tell as many people as possible how (the prefecture) is attractive," he stressed.

After graduating from Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto in 2009, Xu landed a position at the Fukushima prefectural government's Shanghai office.

