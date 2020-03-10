Japan FTC Drops Emergency Order Request for Rakuten

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission said Tuesday it has dropped a petition for an emergency court order to block Rakuten Inc.'s <4755> plan for free delivery services on its online shopping site.

The antitrust watchdog took the action after the company decided to start the services with limited tenants, instead of all tenants as initially planned.

On Feb. 28, the FTC made the filing with Tokyo District Court, saying Rakuten's plan to introduce uniform standards for delivery fees may amount to a violation of the antimonopoly law. It was the first time in 16 years for the FTC to seek such an order.

Rakuten initially planned to introduce the uniform free-of-charge delivery program on March 18. But the company announced on Friday that it will postpone the plan, citing responses to the spread of the novel coronavirus as the reason. Rakuten plans to start free delivery services in stages and explain its policy on the uniform program around May.

Currently, tenants at the Rakuten Ichiba cybermall set delivery fees themselves. But the company unveiled a plan in December last year to introduce uniform standards for delivery fees, to make purchases of 3,980 yen or more, including tax, free of delivery fees, excluding some items, while setting the threshold at 9,800 yen for Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, and remote islands.

