Japan Seeks Restraints on Large Events for 10 More Days

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that his government plans to ask organizers to refrain from holding large-scale events for 10 more days or so, amid the spread of the COVID-19 new coronavirus, which originated in China.

At a meeting of the government's headquarters in response to the viral outbreak, Abe said the government plans to keep in place its request for large-scale events to be restrained "for about 10 more days."

It will decide actions that will be taken after the 10-day period based on discussions by a panel of experts under the government.

Abe said the panel will announce around March 19 its assessment on the effects of measures that have been taken so far. "We're still in a crucial time for preventing a rapid spread of the virus," he added.

Meanwhile, Abe said that the government will reject entry by people from five Italian regions, including Lombardy, eight Iranian provinces, including Isfahan, and the whole of San Marino from midnight on Tuesday (3 p.m. GMT), reflecting increasing COVID-19 infections in these locations.

