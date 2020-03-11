Prior Reporting to Be Required for COVID-19 State of Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling and opposition parties agreed on Tuesday to require the government to report to the Diet, the country's parliament, in advance in principle when it declares a state of emergency over the spread of the COVID-19 new coronavirus in the nation.

The prior reporting requirement will be included in an additional resolution to a bill on the fight against the viral outbreak. The bill, which will amend the special law on measures against new influenza in order to cover the new coronavirus as well, was adopted by the cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday and submitted to the Diet later in the day.

The accord between the ruling and opposition sides came as the declaration of a state of emergency could lead to restrictions on private rights.

According to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the additional resolution will comprise some 20 items, including calls for the government to seek opinions from experts before declaring the state of emergency.

The bill is expected to clear the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, on Thursday and will likely be enacted on Friday with approval from the House of Councillors, the upper chamber. The revised law is seen taking effect on Saturday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]