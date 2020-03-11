COVID-19 Cluster Suspected at Bar in Sapporo

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--A small cluster of COVID-19 new coronavirus cases is suspected to have occurred at a bar in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

The Sapporo municipal government said Tuesday that three people, including a man in his 50s who visited the live music bar in the Susukino entertainment district in the city on Feb. 26 and a female co-worker of another male customer of the bar who had already tested positive for COVID-19, have been confirmed to be infected with the new virus.

The number of infected people who have relations with the Susukino bar, including customers and staff workers, now stands at 10, leading to the city government to suspect that a small cluster of COVID-19 cases has happened.

The city government of Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, said Tuesday that a man in his 80s died of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus on Monday. The man was an inpatient at Sagamihara Chuo Hospital, where five other people had been found to have the virus.

The municipal government of Nagoya, the capital of the central prefecture of Aichi, said that a COVID-19 patient has died and the virus has been detected in another dead person. The city did not disclose details of the two victims, including their sex and ages.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]