Japan Lower House Panel OKs Bill for Coronavirus Fight

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--A House of Representatives committee Wednesday passed a bill to revise a law in order to step up Japan's fight against the novel coronavirus.

The bill to revise the law on special measures to combat new strains of influenza passed the Lower House Cabinet Committee by a majority vote.

The Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp approved the bill, as did the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party). The Japanese Communist Party rejected the bill.

The bill is expected to clear the all-important chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, Thursday and the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, the following day. The revision is seen entering into force Friday.

The revision will add COVID-19 to the list of infectious diseases covered by the existing law for up to two years from its implementation.

