9 Years On: Iwate Seeks Recovery, Revitalization at Same Time

Newsfrom Japan

Morioka, Iwate Pref., March 11 (Jiji Press)--Nine years after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, Iwate Governor Takuya Tasso wants further support for reconstruction and regional revitalization from the central government.

"I want to request that the central government strengthen its efforts to pursue reconstruction coupled with regional revitalization," Tasso told media organizations.

The governor of Iwate, one of the hardest-hit northeastern Japan prefectures, also expressed his hopes that the state will continue its support for areas that still need help, such as mental health care, community formation, fisheries, commerce and industry.

According to Tasso, construction work for public housing for disaster evacuees was fully completed on the coastlines and is nearly finished in the inland area.

The full-fledged opening of highways that run through affected areas slated for the end of fiscal 2020 in a major reconstruction project "is a great hope," Tasso said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]