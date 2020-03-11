Bereaved Parents Spend Special Disaster Anniv. after 9 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Yamamoto, Miyagi Pref., March 11 (Jiji Press)--Wednesday marked a special day for Mitsuo Okubo and his wife, Keiko, who lost their only daughter, Maki, to the massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11 nine years ago.

"Finally, we are spending this day with our daughter," the couple said, on the first anniversary of Maki's death since her remains were found in October last year.

Maki was 27 when the quake-caused tsunami struck a driving school in the coastal town of Yamamoto, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, where she worked as a part-time employee.

A long search by Mitsuo and Keiko for their missing daughter then started.

"Maki cared about us," 67-year-old Mitsuo said. "She told me she wanted to get married with somebody who would live with me and Keiko."

